German chemical giant Basf working towards harnessing potential of AI

MANNHEIM, Germany: German chemical conglomerate BASF Group said it sees great potential for artificial intelligence (AI) in the chemical industry.

“The question is not whether AI will have a significant impact on industrial companies, but how quickly this will happen,“ Chief Digital Officer Dirk Elvermann told dpa.

BASF is trialling AI with thousands of employees. “Each unit is gaining specific experience,“ Elevermann said.

As an example, Elvermann referred to a digital tool BASF is using in the area of dishwashing soaps. Artificial intelligence is being used here for a more efficient platform for digital customer inquiries.

In agriculture, machine learning is used to help farmers plant efficiently using algorithms, he said.

The huge potential of artificial intelligence cannot yet be estimated in concrete terms, said Elvermann.

“We are trying it out. For example, we don’t have ChatGPT as open source, but it is protected and being trialled in our domain.”

People should get used to working with generative artificial intelligence.

“The goals we are pursuing with this are efficiency gains, but also growth and new business models.”

BASF is working “with a watchful eye and constant risk assessment” when it comes to digitalisation.

“Cybersecurity is extremely important. We are critical infrastructure - so we have to protect our plants and our intellectual property accordingly,“ said Elvermann.

One of the main gateways for attacks is cyber. “That’s why we try to secure the digital solutions that we develop so that nothing happens,“ added Elvermann. - Bernama, dpa