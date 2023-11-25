Global market for halal food, tourism hit over US$5 trillion, says Turkish President

ISTANBUL: The global halal market for products and services adhering to Muslim guidleines has grown to more than US$5 trillion, with significant growth in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics and finance, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

“Demand for halal-certified products and services is rising because these products are clean, healthy and are preferred by Muslims.

In a video message sent to the 9th World Halal Summit and the 10th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo Fair 2023 in Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted the increasing demand for halal-certified products and services, attributing it to their perceived cleanliness and health benefits, making them the preference for Muslims worldwide.

He noted that the figure of US$5 trillion is expanding daily to meet the emerging needs and expectations.

He said ensuring food safety is strategically important due to the Russian war on Ukraine.

“I believe the Halal Summit, which will host nearly 40,000 guests, including 10,000 foreign visitors, will strengthen the food security of Islamic countries,” he added.

Erdogan said the activities of the Standards and Metrology Institute of Islamic Countries (SMIIC), operational since 2010 in promoting halal standards are of vital importance.

He invited all OIC member countries to join the institute to help avoid conflicts, disagreements, and insecurity in halal certification.

Underlining that Turkiye paid attention to the issue by introducing its own Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK), he said they will ensure that the halal sector reaches the position it deserves in his country.

The summit, held under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, with leading Turkish international news agency, AA serving as the global communications partner. - Bernama, Anadolu