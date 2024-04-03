Haley beats Trump in Washington dc for first Republican primary win

WASHINGTON: Former US ambassador Nikki Haley has claimed her first win over former US president Donald Trump in a 2024 Republican presidential primary, reported German news agency (dpa).

Haley won the race in Washington, DC with 62.86 per cent of the vote to Trump’s 33.22 per cent, the DC Republican Party said late on Sunday. A total of 2,035 Republicans cast their ballots.

Haley, who is regarded as more moderate than Trump, is still considered to have little chance of ultimately prevailing against the former president in securing the Republican nomination.

Trump has won all primary races so far, including in Haley’s home state of South Carolina. He is all but certain to go against President Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

Before the primary in Washington, DC, Trump had already racked up 244 delegates to Haley’s 24. Her victory in the nation’s capital will add only 19 to her total.

Still, Haley has signalled she will stay in the race until at least the “Super Tuesday” contests on March 4, when 15 states and one territory, American Samoa, vote. - Bernama-dpa