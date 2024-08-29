Harris, Trump in tight race across battleground states - Poll

WASHINGTON: US presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race across seven battleground states, reported Sputnik, based on a poll by The Hill and Emerson College Polling released on Thursday.

Harris had a slight lead over Trump in Georgia (49 per cent to 48 per cent), Michigan (50 per cent to 47 per cent), and Nevada (49 per cent to 48 per cent), while Trump had a slight lead in Arizona (50 per cent to 47 per cent), North Carolina (49 per cent to 48 per cent), and Wisconsin (49 per cent to 48 per cent). They were tied at 48 per cent each in Pennsylvania.

Harris led Trump among independent voters in all seven states except for Nevada.

There was a clear gender divide, with Harris leading with women in all seven states except for Arizona, and Trump leading with men in all seven states.

There was also a clear age divide, with Harris leading with voters under 30 in all seven states.

The poll was conducted from August 26-28.

- Bernama, Sputnik