Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery

FORMER Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.

Weinstein, 72, is due in court this week where prosecutors have presented evidence to a New York grand jury to try and secure a new indictment against him on sex crimes charges.

Spokespeople for the Oscar winner said in a statement he had been taken to Bellevue Hospital on Sunday night because of several medical issues.

“We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today,“ Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer said. They did not provide any information on his condition.

ABC News first reported that Weinstein had undergone heart surgery.

Weinstein, who has denied having any non-consensual sexual encounters with anyone, was found guilty on rape charges in February 2020. The New York Court of Appeals threw out the conviction in April, finding Weinstein did not get a fair trial because a judge improperly allowed testimony by accusers he was not formally charged with assaulting.

Weinstein suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid in his heart and lungs, and had recently contracted COVID and double pneumonia, his representatives have said.