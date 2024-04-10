Heavy rains, landslides claim 14 lives in Bosnia Herzegovina

BELGRADE: At least 14 people have died due to ongoing heavy rains, landslides and floods in Bosnia Herzegovina, Anadolu Agency reported, citing officials on Friday.

Civil Protection Administration appealed to citizens to avoid travelling on the roads to Konjic and Jablanica municipalities, urging everyone to follow the instructions of rescue services to prevent further casualties.

Many residents were forced to evacuate as the intense downpours caused rivers to overflow and triggered landslides, severely disrupting life in Jablanica and Konjic.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the key routes in the region have been blocked and it is hampering rescue efforts.

The Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina are engaged in helping the civilian population at risk from floods.

According to the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, more than 20 residential buildings have been destroyed, and the lives and health of hundreds of households in Bosnia and Herzegovina are at great risk.

Also, the Railways announced that there are serious damages to the railway facilities over a length of 17 kilometres (10.6 miles) that connects the capital Sarajevo.

Apart from the north of Herzegovina and part of central Bosnia, the municipalities of Kresevo, Kiseljak, and Fojnica are also affected by the floods.

- Bernama, Anadolu