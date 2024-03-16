Hotel staff arrested over Uzbek woman's murder in South India

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested two hotel employees over the murder of an Uzbekistan woman visiting the southern business hub of Bengaluru.

The 27-year woman had arrived in the city on March 5 and was found dead in her hotel room on March 13.

Police on Friday arrested two male hotel employees in connection with the murder, according to local media reports.

The suspects – in their 20s and hailing from the northeastern state of Assam – thought the female guest was carrying huge cash and wanted to become rich quickly by robbing her, the reports said.

Police recovered a stolen mobile phone and 20,000 rupees (RM1,135) in cash from them. -Bernama