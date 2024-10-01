Houthis launch drone, missile attacks in Red Sea

WASHINGTON: The Yemen-based Houthis launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks in the southern Red Sea on Tuesday, according to the US Central Command, reported Xinhua.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the US Central Command said there were no injuries or damage reported from the attacks.

In response to the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and “in solidarity with the Palestinians”, the Yemen-based Houthis have launched attacks on commercial vessels in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that the US and its allies recently shot down a barrage of drones and missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen into the southern Red Sea where commercial vessels were transiting.

“On Jan 9, at approximately 9.15 pm (Sanaa time) (20:15 GMT), the Iranian-backed Houthis launched a complex attack of Iranian designed one-way attack UAVs, anti-ship cruise missiles, and an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Southern Red Sea, towards international shipping lanes where dozens of merchant vessels were transiting,“ US Central Command said Tuesday night in a press release.

According to US Central Command, 18 attack drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile were shot down by a combined effort of US F-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and warships of the US and the United Kingdom.

There were no injuries or damage reported, CENTCOM added.

To date, the Houthis have carried out 26 attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea since Nov 19, the release said.

The US Central Command reiterated that the US and its allies warned the Houthis last week that the group’s actions would have consequences if the attacks continued in the region. - Bernama, Agencies