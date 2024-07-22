Independent US Senator Manchin eyes presidential bid as Democrat

WASHINGTON: Independent Senator Joe Manchin is thinking about rejoining the Democratic Party and entering the 2024 presidential race, media reports said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Manchin called on President Joe Biden to quit the race before Biden announced his decision not to seek reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the reports, citing sources familiar with the matter, Manchin, who changed his party registration to independent in May, is considering running against Harris.

Biden’s candidacy has been in the spotlight following his dismal performance against former President Donald Trump in a presidential debate late last month.

Facing mounting pressure, Biden, 81, said in a letter posted on social media that it has been “the greatest honor” of his life to serve as president.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,“ he added. - Bernama, Anadolu