Indonesia’s Minangkabau airport closes due to Mount Marapi volcanic ash

JAKARTA: The airport authority has announced the closure of flight operations at Minangkabau International Airport due to the dispersion of volcanic ash from Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, effective Friday.

Airport Authority Region VI head Captain Megi H. Helmiadi stated that the decision to close the airport was prompted by volcanic ash and the urgent need for aviation safety.

“For the well-being of air travel, we will suspend operations at the airport from 2:15 pm, awaiting further updates,” he noted in a statement.

The airport had previously experienced flight cancellations because of volcanic ash after the eruption on Dec 22 last year.

Recent data from the volcanology agency PVMBG reveals another eruption of Mount Marapi at 10.14 am today.

Bukittinggi PVMBG head Teguh Purnomo reported that the ash column reached 500 metres above the summit, exhibiting a gray hue with substantial intensity leaning towards the Southwest.

On Dec 3, 2023, Mount Marapi erupted with ash reaching a height of 3,000 metres, resulting in the unfortunate loss of 23 climbers, while three people were injured and later rescued. - Bernama