Indonesia’s Ministry of Manpower discusses Asean migrant workers protection

NUSA DUA: The Ministry of Manpower (Kemnaker) has discussed the protection of migrant workers in the 12th ASEAN Labour Inspection Conference themed “Protection of Manpower of Migrant Workers through Manpower Supervision” in Nusa Dua resort area in Badung District on Tuesday.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Manpower Anwar Sanusi said that the forum embodies ASEAN’s commitment to providing protection to migrant workers through labour supervision.

Although commitments to protect migrant workers in ASEAN have been made, he said, the reality is that the problems of migrant workers still remain complex, such as forced labour and unpaid wages.

“This conference is a tangible and practical step in translating our resolve to jointly promote and safeguard migrant workers’ rights,” Sanusi said, reported ANTARA News Agency.

He noted that the conference held on Dec 5-6, 2023, focused on discussions related to policies, the application of labour standards, and supervisory challenges in protecting and promoting the rights of migrant workers.

Sanusi remarked that based on the concept of protection for migrant workers, one of the functions of labour is to ensure the protection of migrant workers through the role of labour supervision that must be conducted.

“This is interesting to study further because the role of labour supervision, if carried out effectively, can reduce the problems that still often arise in the case of migrant workers,“ he said.

He also pointed out that there are numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance the agenda of migrant worker protection.

The opportunities encompass the importance of exchanging information on the role of labour supervision in overcoming challenges, not only in Southeast Asia but also in other regions, he said.

The 12th ASEAN Labour Supervision Conference was attended by representatives of ASEAN member states, the ASEAN Secretariat, the ASEAN Trade Union Council (ATUC), the ASEAN Confederation of Employers (ACE), the Alfa Project, the International for Migration (IOM), the International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI), and the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

ASEAN groups 10 Southeast Asian nations, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam.–Bernama-ANTARA