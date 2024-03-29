Indonesian authorities destroy nearly 20,000 Malaysian mangoes seized in customs crackdown

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities on Thursday destroyed about 19,800 Malaysian mangoes seized in the waters of the Meranti Islands, Riau, on March 11.

The action was taken to curb the circulation of food with uncertain quality and to prevent potential losses to the country amounting to 131 million rupiah (RM40,000), according to the Customs and Excise Supervision Officer in Bengkalis.

“In addition to preventing customs violations, we are helping local products to remain competitive and protecting them from foreign product competition,“ said chief officer Agoes Widodo.

Agoes, in a previous statement, said that a successful maritime patrol enforcement operation intercepted the KM Zulfa 03 vessel carrying the load of Malaysian mangoes around Kuala Sungai Terus and the waters of Meranti Bunting Village at approximately 6:30 am local time on March 11.

Three locals were detained for not having tax payment documents and import permits, while another who escaped during the enforcement is still being pursued, he said.

The mangoes were destroyed at the Animal, Fish, and Plant Quarantine Office in Selatpanjang on Thursday according to existing supervision procedures due to the perishable nature of the seized produce.