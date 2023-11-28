Indonesian Health Ministry records 36 out of 59 mpox patients recovered

JAKARTA: The Ministry of Health confirmed that the number of monkeypox (mpox) cases in Indonesia has reached 59, out of which 36 patients had made a recovery.

“The total is 59 (cases), and 36 have recovered,“ the ministry’s Head of Communication and Public Service Bureau, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, stated here on Tuesday, reported ANTARA News Agency.

She noted that all mpox cases in Indonesia were found in men. So far, the ministry has not found any mpox cases confirmed in women.

Regarding an mpox sufferer who died at the Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM) Jakarta some time ago, she confirmed that the death tended to be caused by the patient’s comorbid disease that was more severe.

Tarmizi also stated that the condition of another patient, who was earlier said to be in quite a serious condition, is currently improving.

“The one with serious (condition) continues to get better because he has received medicine for the virus,“ she stated.

She also remarked that vaccinations have continued to be administered, wherein 498 people, who are targetted to receive the vaccine, have received their first vaccine dose and are currently in the process of receiving the second dose.

She further noted that the ministry is currently in the process of buying four thousand doses of the mpox vaccine as part of the anticipatory measures, considering that mpox cases in Indonesia are estimated to reach more than three thousand this year.

“Later, in the second or third week of December, they will be available. Thus, it is in line with our estimated number of mpox cases,“ she stated.

Tarmizi appealed to the community to not harbour concerns about mpox, as the disease is not like Covid-19, which has a fast transmission, as long as the people continue to follow clean and healthy lifestyles. -Bernama