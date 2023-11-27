Indonesian police arrest seven in North Sulawesi’s Bitung clashes

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s North Sulawesi police have arrested seven individuals suspected of involvement in clashes in Bitung city on Saturday that resulted in one fatality and two being injured, its chief Inspector General Setyo Budiyanto said.

The suspects, including an underage teenager, were believed to be involved in an incident caused by provocation between pro-Palestine rally participants and an indigenous organisation.

The police are currently expanding the list of suspects, leaving open the possibility of identifying new individuals related to the incident, according to Setyo in a statement.

“The situation in Bitung is safe and under control, and community activities have returned to normal since last night,” he said, cautioning the public against trusting information from unreliable sources, including unaccountable social media accounts.

The police have also collaborated with religious leaders, the community, and various organisations to address the case, urging the entire community to contribute to maintaining security.

The suspects face charges under Article 170, pertaining to assault and threats, as well as Article 338, related to murder, carrying a potential prison sentence of 15 years.–Bernama