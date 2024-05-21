Iran to hold funeral procession for Raisi in Tabriz on Tuesday

TABRIZ: A funeral procession for Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will be held in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Tuesday, before transferring the body to Tehran, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The director of a local office of Iran’s Islamic Propagation Organization in Tabriz Hojjatoleslam Mahmoud Hosseini said the bodies of Raisi and his colleagues are being kept in Tabriz cemetery on Monday night.

Hosseini told IRNA's correspondent on Monday that a funeral procession will be held on Tuesday during which the people of Tabriz will bid farewell to the president and carry his body to the Tabriz airport.

He added that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will offer prayers for the president’s body on Wednesday, and he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad a day later.

A ceremony is currently underway in downtown Tehran where a large crowd of Raisi’s lovers are mourning his martyrdom.

President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter who were all martyred.