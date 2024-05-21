Iranian election date set for June 28 following Raisi's helicopter crash

TEHRAN: After examining the timing of the election process, Iranian heads of branches of power have decided on June 28 as the date for the election to determine the new president.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the registration of candidates will take place from May 30 to June 3, and the election campaign period will run from June 12 to 27.

Article 131 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran mandates the formation of a council to manage the executive affairs of the country for a period of 50 days and prepare for the presidential elections.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was returning from a ceremony to open a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter and were all martyred.

Earlier, IRNA reported that a funeral procession will be held on Tuesday during which the people of Tabriz will bid farewell to the president and carry his body to Tabriz airport.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will offer prayers for the president’s body on Wednesday, and he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mashhad a day later, the report added.

A ceremony is currently underway in downtown Tehran where a large crowd is mourning his martyrdom.