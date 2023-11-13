Islamic community in Pattani stands in solidarity with Palestine

BANGKOK: The Islamic community in Pattani, southern Thailand, has expressed solidarity with the residents of Palestine oppressed by the Zionist regime of Israel.

Over 6,000 members of the Islamic community in Pattani attended a special prayer session, praying for the safety of the Palestinian people at the Jamek Pattani Mosque recently.

The gathering, organised by the Civil Society Assembly for Peace (CAP) in collaboration with the Office of the Islamic Committee of the Pattani Region and the Pattani Region Kindergarten Centre (PUSTAKA), aimed to seek blessings for the Islamic community in Palestine.

During the event, CAP presented three demands, including an immediate cessation of Israel’s military attacks on the Palestinian people.

“The international community should pressure Israel through diplomatic channels based on humanitarian principles and international laws regarding warfare, and urge fellow Muslims worldwide to not remain silent and to pray for Palestine,“ stated CAP in a release.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of CAP, Sharif Mustofa Sa-i, as the organiser, emphasised that CAP created a space for everyone in the region to express their feelings and support for the plight of the Palestinian people.

“Following this, I hope similar gatherings will spread more widely across this region,“ he said at the event.–Bernama