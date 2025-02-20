RTD recalls 41,688 vehicles for inspection

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is recalling 41,688 vehicles from six manufacturers for inspection following defects in the structure, equipment and systems of the vehicles.

RTD director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli said the recall is important to prevent accidents with the vehicles.

The vehicle models being recalled are Honda Civic and Honda CR-V, involving 36,678 units, Kia Sorento XM (4,245), Man TGS (291), Ford Everest (288), Audi E-Tron GT (168) and Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG (18).

The vehicles model recalled are Honda Civic and Honda CRV from production years 2022 to 2024, Kia Sorento XM (2010-2015), Man TGS (2021-2023), Ford Everest (2022-2024), Audi E-Tron GT (2022-2023) and Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG (2017-2023).

“Each vehicle owner involved will be contacted by their respective vehicle manufacturers for the process of coordinating their vehicle inspection slots.

“Therefore, all vehicle owners of the involved models are requested to make plans to enable the recall and vehicle inspection process to be carried out as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly said any components involved in the issue will be replaced at the cost borne by the respective vehicle manufacturers.

For more information on the recall exercise, vehicle owners can contact or visit any nearby sales and service centre.

“RTD will monitor the implementation of this recall process and is committed to ensuring that all vehicle units involved will undergo inspections and be certified safe,” he said.