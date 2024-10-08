Israeli military kills at least 100 Palestinians in school bombing in Gaza

ISTANBUL: At least 100 Palestinians were killed early Saturday when the Israeli military bombed the Al-Taba’een school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The school was housing displaced residents. Dozens were injured in the attack.

Israeli military aircraft targeted the school while worshippers were performing the fajr (dawn) prayer, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Since Oct 7, 2023, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 have been injured, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.