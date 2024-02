BANGKOK: Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to be released on Feb 18, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Thaksin ended his exile of over 15 years and returned to Thailand in August 2023, and was soon detained and sentenced to an eight-year prison sentence on several charges.

However, he was transferred from a Bangkok prison to a hospital due to health concerns and has remained in hospital since. -Bernama-Xinhua