Japan issues tsunami advisory after 5.9-magnitude quake hits

TOKYO: A tsunami advisory that urged residents to stay away from the coastline was triggered after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off Japanese islands on Tuesday morning, reported Xinhua quoting the weather agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the advisory for Izu Islands and Ogasawara Islands, noting that tsunami waves of up to one metre are rapidly approaching and are expected to arrive around 9:00 am local time.

The quake, which took place at 8:14 local time, was centred in the adjacent sea of Torishima Islands at a depth of 10 km.