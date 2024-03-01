Japan’s Ishikawa hit by another quake, no tsunami threat issued

TOKYO: A new magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Japan’s Ishikawa Prefecture, which had already been hit by a series of powerful earthquakes earlier this week, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Wednesday, reported Sputnik.

The tremors were recorded at 0154 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km underwater. No tsunami threat was declared.

Meanwhile, German news agency (dpa) reported that in Tokio, the death toll from the earthquakes has risen further.

At least 57 people were killed in Ishikawa, the television station NHK reported on Wednesday morning. In towns, such as Wajima, Suzu and Noto, on the Noto peninsula, numerous houses collapsed or were destroyed by fires.

NHK reported that the full extent of the destruction has not yet been assessed. Since the New Year, the region has been shaken by a series of earthquakes. The most violent one reached a magnitude of 7.6 on Monday.–Bernama-Sputnik/dpa