Japan’s oldest man dies at 112

TOKYO: A 112-year-old man, recognised as Japan’s oldest male, has passed away in Chiba prefecture near Tokyo, Xinhua quoted local media report on Thursday.

Gisaburo Sonobe, who died in late March, was born on Nov 6, 1911, and became the country’s oldest man after his predecessor died in November 2022 at 111, the national news agency Kyodo reported, citing local authorities.

The municipal government of Tateyama where Sonobe resided has not revealed the exact date nor the cause of his death at the request of his family, the report noted.

On Wednesday, the Guinness World Records said the world’s oldest man, Juan Vicente Perez, had died at 114 in Venezuela. Sonobe had been expected to be the next title holder.