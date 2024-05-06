Jokowi confident new presidential office in Nusantara will be ready by July

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, has expressed confidence in commencing work at the new office in Nusantara, Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan province, in July.

“InshaAllah, it will be completed. I’m very optimistic about the office,” he said, as quoted by the Public Relations, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that while the office’s completion is imminent, the only remaining requirement is the installation of water supply.

During his working visit to the province since Tuesday, he observed that the development progress of several first-phase infrastructures in Nusantara is at about 80 per cent.

Jokowi also inspected the site for the first-ever 79th Independence Day celebration of the republic, which will take place on Aug 17, and mentioned that all preparations and venues are nearly completed.

“We’ve checked everything from the location to the ceremony order, and all is fine,” he said.

An official from the Ministry of Public Works and People’s Housing, Diana Kusumastuti stated that the construction of the Presidential Palace in Nusantara is proceeding as planned for completion in July.

“The interior should be ready by late July so that the Palace is set to be inaugurated on Aug 17 coinciding with Indonesia’s Independence Day,” she added.