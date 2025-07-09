MOH boosts AI and data analytics in Malaysia healthcare system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is intensifying efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics into Malaysia’s healthcare framework.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasised that these technologies are crucial in addressing modern health challenges such as urbanisation, dual disease burdens, and unequal access to care.

Dr Dzulkefly stated, “AI is not a replacement for humans, but a catalyst for early prevention, efficient resource utilisation and more equitable services.”

He highlighted ongoing initiatives, including the deployment of a cloud-based Clinical Clinic Management System (CCMS) in 80 clinics and the adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in 230 clinics and 22 hospitals.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is also actively developing AI models for diseases like COVID-19, diabetic retinopathy, and leprosy. Additionally, the NIH is creating a Trusted Research Environment (TRE), a secure cloud-based analytics platform to facilitate collaborative research.

The minister stressed that this digital transformation requires collective effort.

“This transformation cannot be driven by the government alone. It requires the involvement of all, especially researchers, practitioners and policymakers. Together, we can make it a success,” he added. - Bernama