Jokowi reaffirms Indonesia’s ongoing commitment since the 1955 AAC

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasised that Indonesia’s commitment to actively contributing to solutions for global issues has remained steadfast since it hosted the Asian-African Conference (AAC), also known as the Bandung Conference, in 1955.

Jokowi made the statement in his opening remarks for the Joint Leaders’ Session of the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) and the High-Level Forum for Multi-Stakeholder Partnership (HLF MSP) in Badung District, Bali, on Monday, reported ANTARA news agency.

“Indonesia has always been staying true to its commitment to becoming part of global solutions, fighting for the interests of Global South nations, and bridging the fights for equality, justice, and solidarity to accelerate the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),“ he stated.

The speech was broadcast by the president’s YouTube channel, which was accessed from Jakarta.

The president expressed the belief that all multinational delegations joining the 2nd IAF and 2024 HLF MSP share the same determination to bring positive changes to the world currently replete with challenges and plagued by the economic slowdown, unfavourable unemployment and inflation rates, and souring geopolitics.

Despite the shared spirit, the president pointed out that the world has continued to become increasingly fragmented, as evidenced by the waning of international solidarity and the abandonment of the spirit of multilateralism.

“As a consequence, plenty of developing countries are flogged harshly. Millions of people in developing states are those who bear the heaviest brunt stemming from these trends,“ he remarked.

Jokowi stated that at a time when the world is struggling to weather hardships, only six years remain for the international community to achieve the remaining 83 per cent of SDGs by 2030.

Bearing all that in mind, the Indonesian head of state emphasised the need for new directions, visions, strategies, and tactical steps to bring about fairer and more inclusive global development to developing states.

- Bernama, ANTARA