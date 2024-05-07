Keir Starmer gives 1st speech as Premier, promises ‘country first, party second’

LONDON: Keir Starmer has officially taken office as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after being appointed by King Charles III on Friday.

In his first national address from Downing Street, Starmer emphasised a commitment to unity, public service, and a fresh start for the nation, Anadolu Agency reported.

Opening his speech, Starmer acknowledged his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, lauding him for his pioneering role as the first British Asian prime minister, as well as his dedication and hard work.

“We recognise the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership,“ he said.

Starmer then addressed the erosion of trust in British politics, asserting that it can only be restored through actions, not words.

“It is surely clear to everyone that our country needs a bigger reset. A rediscovery of who we are,“ he noted.

He emphasised the need for politicians to recognize when to change course.

Reflecting on the socioeconomic challenges faced by millions, Starmer vowed that his government would work tirelessly to restore public trust.

“For too long now we turned a blind eye as millions slid into greater insecurity,“ he said, pledging to make daily efforts to regain the people’s trust.

Starmer assured the nation that his administration would be “unburdened by doctrine” and solely focused on serving the public interest.

“From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest,“ he promised.

“Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly: My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that. We’ve changed the Labour Party, returned it to service, and that is how we will govern. Country first, party second,“ he said.

The Labour Party has won the parliamentary election, securing the 326 seats needed for a majority in the House of Commons.

The party won 412 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons, while the Conservatives secured 121. Labour also won the “Red Wall” constituencies like Bolsover, bellwether gains like Nuneaton and Stevenage.

The counting of the votes continues. - Bernama, Anadolu