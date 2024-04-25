Kid crashes display car in Indonesian mall

INDONESIA: A young child recently crashed a display car into a wall at the Mall of Indonesia in Kelapa Gading, Indonesia.

The incident occurred on April 21, according to Kelapa Gading police chief commissioner Maulana Mukarom in a statement.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

Additionally, the situation between the car showroom organiser and the child’s family was resolved amicably, with the police stating that investigations into the incident having been concluded.

However, the incident has raised concerns online about the lack of precautions taken to prevent such accidents.

