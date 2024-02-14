THERE’S a recent trend where kids as young as ten years old go through cosmetic stores and, well, they don’t always leave things the way they should.

A local cosmetics artist gave an example of this, citing the destruction of RM405 worth of makeup palette tests by a child.

According to an interview with World of Buzz, the artist commented on how these incidents happen “when the parents don’t know how to take care of their children, and don’t know how to scold them”.

“Even after I had already confronted (the kid), their mum can say, ‘sayang (sweetheart), don’t touch‘, but the destroyed items are mine.”

The makeup artist recalled how the kid opened all of the perfume bottle covers until a bottle almost fell to which he reprimanded the child, saying, “Don’t touch, it’s expensive”.

Meanwhile, the child’s parents just stood watching the incident unfold.

“Please lah, I’m triggered to have watched that, don’t give me excuses like, ‘you don’t have kids, you don’t know how it feels,‘” he continued, urging parents to punish their children, particularly while they are not in their own house.

“If you’re going to someone’s house, you tell your kids to behave properly.” He asserted.