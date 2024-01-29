King Charles spends third night in hospital after procedure

LONDON: King Charles III has spent a third night in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, reported German news agency (dpa).

Charles was twice visited by Queen Camilla on Sunday, the third and fourth times she has been to see him at the private hospital since they arrived on Friday.

Camilla smiled as she arrived at The London Clinic in central London by car at midday on Sunday, leaving again just over three hours later.

She returned between 6 pm (1800 GMT) and 7 pm, and was smiling as she left.

It is the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery.

Camilla told people inside The London Clinic on Friday that the king was “doing well” after the procedure.

After he was admitted on Friday, Charles took time to visit his daughter-in-law, Kate, who is now on the 14th day of her hospital stay after undergoing a major operation last week.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman previously said the king was “admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment”.

The spokesman added: “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital.

The king arrived in London from Norfolk on Thursday, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.

He was diagnosed with the benign condition on Jan 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Charles, 75, who acceded to the throne only 16 months ago, cancelled engagements and was urged to rest by his doctors ahead of the corrective procedure.

The exact nature of his treatment is not known.

NHS England said the “enlarged prostate” page on the NHS website received one visit every five seconds on the day the king’s diagnosis was announced, with further huge boosts in visits in the days that followed.

The queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.

News of his diagnosis came on the same day that Kensington Palace announced the princess was in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with Prince William of Wales clearing his diary of official duties for the time being. -Bernama