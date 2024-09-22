Legal dispute in Brazil: Musk’s X partly gives in

BUENOS AIRES: Following a shutdown of social media platform X in Brazil, the company of tech billionaire Elon Musk has partially relented and appointed a legal representative in the South American country, reported German news agency dpa.

However, Federal Judge Alexandre de Moraes demanded further documents and gave X a five-day deadline to provide documentation on the appointment of attorney Rachel Villa Nova Conceição as legal representative of X in Brazil.

The judge demanded a power of attorney from the lawyer for X in Brazil and proof of her proper registration with the Chamber of Commerce of the State of São Paulo, as stated in the decision of the Supreme Federal Court.

Moraes had ordered the shutdown of the online service at the end of August.

X had allowed a court-ordered deadline to name a legal representative to expire.

The company also refused to block the accounts of right-wing activists who spread conspiracy theories and misinformation.

Later, the Federal Supreme Court withdrew a fine of 18.35 million reais (US$3.3 million) from the bank accounts of X and Musk’s internet company Starlink.

Musk closed the X office in Brazil in mid-August, saying he feared the then representative would be arrested because of the legal dispute over the right-wing X accounts.

The newly appointed lawyer had already represented the company before the Brazilian office was closed.

Musk presents himself as a defender of freedom of expression. He accused Moraes of attacking freedom of expression and called the judge an “evil dictator.”

In April, the federal judge had already initiated a preliminary investigation against Musk himself for obstruction of justice and incitement to commit crimes.