Location identified in search for Iranian president’s crashed helicopter

TEHRAN: The precise geographical coordinates of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have been determined by the aerial monitoring of the region where the crash occurred.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), quoting field sources, search-and-rescue teams are now on their way to the potential accident site called “Tawil”.

However, this news has not yet been confirmed by official sources.

Meanwhile, Turkiye’s high-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle named Akinci also detected a hot spot that is likely the crash site of the helicopter.

A commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the detection by the drone of a heat source that is believed to be the wreckage of the helicopter.

Despite adverse weather conditions, rescuers are racing against time to find the site of the missing helicopter carrying the Iranian President and his delegation in the northwestern part of the country.

Rescue teams, including armed forces, are combing the rocky and hilly terrain near the city of Varzaqan in East Azerbaijan province, narrowing down the search radius despite foggy and rainy weather.

Earlier, Iran’s Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said it had dispatched more groups to help locate the crash site.

“46 rapid response and rescue teams from the provinces of East Azerbaijan, Tehran, Alborz, Ardabil, Zanjan, and West Azerbaijan have been mobilised to help in the search and rescue operation,“ said the IRCS.

Raisi was returning with Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and several others from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with the Azerbaijan when his helicopter crashed upon landing in the Varzaqan region on Sunday. - Bernama, IRNA