Mahfud MD resigns as Coordinating Minister ahead of 2024 Indonesian election

JAKARTA: Vice Presidential candidate Mahfud MD officially resigned from his position as Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs – about 12 days before the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

The official resignation letter was handed over to President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, during a meeting that lasted more than 10 minutes at Istana Negara on Thursday.

Mahfud said the letter expressed gratitude for his 2019 appointment, outlined his decision to focus his attention on politics, and included a sincere apology for any mistakes during the performance of his duties.

“We spoke sincerely in a family atmosphere, shared smiles, and recalled the past when we just started working together,“ he said in a press conference.

“The President recognised my long tenure as his minister in charge of political, legal, and security affairs, four-and-a-half years longer than any other minister in the same position during Jokowi administration,“ he added.

Mahfud is now partnering with former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

Other presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2024 election include Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and Jokowi’s eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as well as former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar.

Indonesian citizens will vote on February 14 to choose the next leader to succeed Jokowi, who will conclude his second and final term in October. -Bernama