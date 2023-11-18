Malaysia bags investments worth RM63.02 bilion in US - PM Anwar

SAN FRANCISCO: Malaysia has secured a total of RM63.02 billion in proposed investments in the United States (US) mainly from technology giants, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Out of the total, RM8.33 billion investments were from the trade and investment mission to the US organised before the start of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), while the remaining investments were from the various one-on-one meetings held by Anwar here.

The investments from the trade mission are from Abott Laboratories, Mondelez International, Amsted Rail, Hematogenix, PerkinElmer, Ford Motor Company, Boeing, Amazon Web Services, Enovix, and Lam Research.

“The remaining (investments) have been secured from one-on-one meetings with technology giants such as Google, Enovix Cooperation, Microsoft, TikTok as well as TPG,” he told the Malaysian media at the end of his official visit to the US, here. - Bernama