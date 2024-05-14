Malaysia becomes first country to complete all E-Haj system contracts

MAKKAH: Malaysia has once again made history in haj management by becoming the first country to complete all contracts in the E-Haj system, which allowed Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to choose tents for the masyair.

Head of the Malaysian haj group Datuk Seri Syed Salleh Syed Abdul Rahman said that Malaysia was also the first country to obtain haj visa approval this year after the Haj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia opened applications early via the Nusuk System.

“TH remains steadfast in its commitment to setting an example for other countries. This success would not have been possible without the cooperation, commitment, and guidance from Mashariq,” said Syed Salleh, who is also the TH haj executive director.

He said this while speaking at the Ta’aruf session between the Mashariq Company leadership and Malaysian haj group management.

Also present were Mashariq Holdings chairman Adnan Hussin Mandora, Mashariq Holdings deputy chairman Abdul Rahman Abdullah Ashour, deputy head of the Malaysian haj group (charity) Mohamed Heikal Mohamed Yusuff and deputy head of the Malaysian haj group (medical) Abdul Marsudi Manah.

Formerly known as the Southeast Asia Muassasah Tewafah, Mashariq is a company tasked with providing essential facilities and services for Malaysian pilgrims, particularly in Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina during the culmination of the haj pilgrimage, or masyair.

This encompasses services and facilities during the masyair, such as accommodation tents, air conditioning, food and drink, transportation, and facilitating the movement of pilgrims between Makkah, Arafah, Muzdalifah, and Mina.

According to Syed Salleh, the session was held with the goal of strengthening the spirit of brotherhood and fostering collective efforts to accommodate the guests of Allah.

He said that both parties share a huge responsibility in fulfilling the entrusted duty of caring for Malaysian pilgrims throughout every haj season.

“I am confident that the longstanding partnership between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia will continue to thrive and strengthen. Insha-Allah, we will continue to strive towards enhancing our service to the guests of Allah in the future,” he said.