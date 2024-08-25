Malaysia committed to enhancing quality of digital education – Fadhlina

BURIRAM: Malaysia has always been committed to enhancing the quality of digital education together with the international community to transform the region’s educational ecosystem, said Malaysia’s Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said in November last year, Malaysia launched the National Digital Education Policy, a strategic framework aimed at strengthening the use of digital technology in education.

“This policy aligns with the goals of the SDG4 (Sustainable Development Goal 4), which is to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. The policy focuses on producing a digitally-literate generation that is competitive.

“This is achieved through improving the knowledge, skills and value of students, educators and educational leaders; investing in robust infrastructure, infostructure and content, as well as the active participation of strategic partners to create a cohesive and integrated digital education ecosystem,“ Fadhlina said during the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers’ Meeting (ASED) here Sunday.

Education Ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Indera Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi, who read out Fadhlina’s speech, said the minister was unable to join ASED and related meetings due to unforeseen commitments.

Fadhlina said looking ahead to 2025, Malaysia stands at the threshold of a momentous year with Kuala Lumpur assuming the chairmanship of ASEAN, bringing with it a host of opportunities and responsibilities.

She said in commemoration of this significant occasion and building on commitments to realising the output of the ASEAN Workplan On Education 2021-2025, the ministry is pleased to announce the organisation of the ASEAN Regional Seminar that focuses on the use of AI (artificial intelligence) to monitor Out-of-School Children and Youth (OOSCY).

“This chairmanship also presents us with a golden opportunity to revisit the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Higher Education, adopted a decade ago in 2015.

“It’s time to reflect on our progress, reassess our goals, and craft a new outcome document that will guide ASEAN’s higher education landscape for the next 10 to 15 years.

“This endeavour is not just about honouring our past commitments. It is also about shaping the future of education in our region, ensuring it remains relevant, innovative and impactful in an ever-changing global context,“ she said.

Earlier, Minister of Education, Thailand, Police General Permpoon Chidchob officiated the 13th ASED and Related Meetings themed “Transforming Education in the Digital Era” held at Chang Arena here on Sunday.