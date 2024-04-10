PETALING JAYA: Singapore-based Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng is expected to be charged today (Oct 4), according to Singaporean media.

According to Channel News Asia, the charges appear to be for abetting one count each under Section 165 which related to a public servant obtaining valuables and Section 204A of the Penal Code which pertains to obstructing justice.

It was reported that the property tycoon is out on S$800,000 (RM2.6 million) bail.

Ong was named in former minister Iswaran’s initial graft charges, which alleged that the then-transport minister had corruptly obtained from Mr Ong tickets to the 2022 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as flights and a hotel stay in Doha.

These charges were later amended by the prosecution to lesser charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, for obtaining valuables from someone linked to him in an official capacity.

Iswaran, who was a cabinet member for 13 years pleaded guilty to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice.

The 62-year-old was sentenced to a year’s jail yesterday (Oct 3). He will be beginning his jail term on Monday.