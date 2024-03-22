Man arrested after stabbing 3 women in southwest Japan city

TOKYO: A man in his 20s was arrested after stabbing three young women with a knife in downtown Kumamoto city in southwest Japan on Friday, local media reported.

The incident took place in a building near Kumamoto City Hall at around 9.15 am local time when three women, believed to be in their teens or 20s, were stabbed and injured. All three were conscious when taken to the hospital, Xinhua quoted public broadcaster NHK as saying, citing local police.

Officers later apprehended a 29-year-old man who was found nearby for attempted murder, the report said.

The police are investigating the details of the incident. -Bernama