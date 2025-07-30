Trump likely to skip G20 summit in South Africa over land policy concerns

JOHANNESBURG: US President Donald Trump has indicated he will likely skip the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, repeating controversial claims about the country’s policies. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, “No, I think maybe I’ll send somebody else, because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa.”

The president cited concerns over land redistribution laws and unverified allegations of violence against white citizens. “They have some very bad policies... A lot of people are being killed. So I think I probably won’t. I’d like to, but I don’t think I will,“ he added.

Trump has repeatedly targeted South Africa since early in his second term, amplifying claims—originally promoted by Elon Musk—of systemic persecution of white South Africans. The US administration has taken concrete steps, including imposing 30% tariffs on South African goods effective August 1 and granting asylum to some Afrikaners.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Trump’s assertions, particularly regarding land reform laws aimed at addressing apartheid-era inequalities. A tense White House meeting in May saw Trump presenting a disputed video alleging “genocide” against white citizens.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously boycotted a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, signaling ongoing diplomatic friction. - AFP