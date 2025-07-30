$!Sandakan school triumphs at 2025 international and creativity competition

VISION School Sandakan excelled at the 2025 Borneo International Innovation and Creativity Competition (BIIC) held recently in Kuching, Sarawak.
The school team won five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals and two special awards, which marked a significant milestone as it attracted over 650 participants from 15 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan and Egypt, making it one of Southeast Asia's premier innovation platforms.
It was school principal Desmond Chong who introduced the opportunity to the school community, with strong support from teachers and parents, led by teacher Emily Chong, the school submitted a total of 14 projects—12 in the secondary school category, 1 in the primary school category, and 1 in the teacher category.
Students devoted weeks to refining their ideas, writing abstracts, and designing posters - many for the first time. They stayed after school hours to draft scripts, rehearse their presentations, and improve their communication and teamwork skills.
“At Vision School Sandakan, our small size is our strength,“ said Emily Chong. “Every student is given the opportunity to participate, to learn, and to shine.
“Beyond medals, the experience proved invaluable in shaping students into confident young innovators. From ideation to presenting before international judges, the journey nurtured character, critical thinking, and creativity.”
Vision School successfully won 5 gold medals.
During the competition, Vision School Sandakan was also honoured with the prestigious Fujairah Science Club Special Award.
The award, presented by Dr Saif AlMoaili, manager of the Fujairah Science Club (UAE), is testament to the dedication, discipline, and excellence demonstrated by the students and educators of Vision School on the global stage.
Vision School was also honoured as the Best Disciplined Contingent, a testament to the school’s commitment to holistic education. “We believe in character above academics,“ said Desmond Chong. “If a child’s character is well-formed, academic success will follow naturally.” As Vision School returns home to Sandakan, the medals will be celebrated—but the real triumph lies in the growth, confidence, and determination now deeply rooted in every student who stood on that international stage.