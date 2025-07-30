$!Sandakan school triumphs at 2025 international and creativity competition

VISION School Sandakan excelled at the 2025 Borneo International Innovation and Creativity Competition (BIIC) held recently in Kuching, Sarawak.

The school team won five gold, two silver and seven bronze medals and two special awards, which marked a significant milestone as it attracted over 650 participants from 15 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan and Egypt, making it one of Southeast Asia's premier innovation platforms.

It was school principal Desmond Chong who introduced the opportunity to the school community, with strong support from teachers and parents, led by teacher Emily Chong, the school submitted a total of 14 projects—12 in the secondary school category, 1 in the primary school category, and 1 in the teacher category.

Students devoted weeks to refining their ideas, writing abstracts, and designing posters - many for the first time. They stayed after school hours to draft scripts, rehearse their presentations, and improve their communication and teamwork skills.