Russia strikes kill 25 in Ukraine as Trump tightens Moscow deadline

KYIV: Russian strikes killed at least 25 people in Ukraine on Tuesday, including a pregnant woman and inmates at a prison, as US President Donald Trump shortened his deadline for Moscow to end its invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting a prison in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing 16 and injuring dozens. “It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were targeting civilians in that facility,“ Zelensky said.

The Kremlin denied the allegations, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov stating, “The Russian army does not strike civilian targets.”

Meanwhile, Trump reduced his initial 50-day ultimatum for Russia to halt the war to just 10 days, warning of new sanctions. “It’s a shame,“ Trump remarked, admitting uncertainty over whether the measures would be effective.

Ukraine’s justice ministry reported that Russian forces hit the Bilenke prison with four glide bombs, killing 16 inmates and wounding 43. Rescue teams searched for survivors amid the rubble, with images showing extensive damage.

In a separate strike, a hospital in Kamyanske was attacked, leaving 22 wounded. Zelensky confirmed three fatalities, including Diana, a 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga urged Western allies to intensify sanctions, stating, “Putin is rejecting a ceasefire, avoiding a leaders’ meeting, and prolonging the war.”

Russia’s defence ministry claimed advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, while Ukraine reported repelling drone and missile attacks overnight. - AFP