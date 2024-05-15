Man arrested for pushing two people onto train tracks near Tokyo

TOKYO: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly pushing two people onto the train tracks at a station in Kawasaki neighbouring Tokyo, Xinhua quoted local media reports.

The incident took place at around 7.25 am local time on a platform without screen doors at Noborito Station on the JR Nambu Line, Kyodo News reported, citing local police.

ALSO READ: Japanese man admits starting deadly anime studio fire

Police arrested Takashi Akutsu, 32, on suspicion of attempted murder after the two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and are investigating whether any trouble occurred between the suspect and the two victims, the report said.

No train was entering onto the tracks at the time, it added.

Following the incident, six trains were delayed by up to 10 minutes, affecting around 9,300 people, according to East Japan Railway Company.

ALSO READ: $65,000 gold teacup stolen from Japan department store