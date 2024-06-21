Mexico president-elect names initial cabinet members

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday named the first members of her incoming cabinet, who will take office with her in October.

Sheinbaum named former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who had run against her in the ruling party's internal race before joining her campaign, to the post of economy minister.

He was seen as a business-friendly official under current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum's mentor. He will take his post in a period during which Sheinbaum has vowed to trim the fiscal deficit and public debt as compared with economic output.

Diplomat Juan Ramon de la Fuente, a political veteran, will take over as foreign minister, Sheinbaum added.

Current Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena will take over as environment minister, while Rosaura Ruiz will head a new science and technology ministry and Mexico City Attorney General Ernestina Godoy will join as judicial adviser.

Sheinbaum is set to name more cabinet members next Thursday, she said.