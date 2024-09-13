Morocco confirms first mpox case

RABAT: Morocco’s Ministry of Health and Social Protection reported a confirmed monkeypox (mpox) case in the southern city of Marrakech on Thursday, Xinhua quoted the official MAP news agency report.

This marks the first reported case in Morocco amid a new global outbreak.

According to the ministry, the patient is in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care. Isolation and monitoring measures have been implemented following national and international health standards.

Epidemiological investigations are underway to trace all potential contacts of the patient, with no symptoms observed in these contacts so far, said the report.

The ministry urged citizens to rely on official sources for accurate information to prevent the spread of rumors and misinformation.

It also advised the public to practice preventive measures, including regular hand washing, avoiding direct contact with infected or suspected individuals, and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Morocco reported its first mpox cases in 2022.

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus, which has two distinct clades, clade 1b and clade 2b, and can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with an infectious person, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

On Aug 14, the World Health Organisation declared the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern, citing the emergence of a more dangerous but poorly understood variant, clade 1b, first detected in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in September 2023.