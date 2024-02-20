N. Korea says Putin gifted Kim Jong Un a new Russian-made car

SEOUL: Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted a car to North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un as sign of their good relationship, German news agency (dpa) quoted North Korean state media report on Tuesday.

Moscow gifted the Russian-made vehicle for Kim’s personal use on Sunday, state-controlled news agency KCNA said.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim, was presented with the car and said the gift served “as a clear demonstration of the special personal relations between the top leaders”, KCNA reported.

Putin’s gift could violate United Nations sanctions imposed on North Korea due to its nuclear programme. The car could fall under the category of luxury gifts, violating a ban on the export of such goods to the isolated state.

A UN expert report released earlier in February said that North Korea imported significantly more goods in 2023 and expanded its trade with Russia.

Kim and Putin met in Russia in September with the pair agreeing to expand cooperation. -Bernama