Milestone in Cambodia aviation as new international airport starts ops

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia unveiled its prestigious RM6 billion (US$1.5 billion) infrastructure project the Techo International Airport, with flight operations beginning yesterday, marking a milestone in regional connectivity development.

Situated in Kandal Province, an economic centre about 20km from Phnom Penh, the ultra-modern 4F class airport is designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-8.

“The opening of Techo International Airport is a historic turning point in Cambodia’s infrastructure improvement and economic upgrading.

“This project is in line with Cambodia’s aspiration to become a catalyst for growth in the sub-region linking Asean to the broader Asia-Pacific region and the world,” political economist and columnist Dr Darin Duch told Bernama.

Authorities have chosen Sept 9, considered an auspicious number in the Chinese zodiac and coinciding with the second day of “Pchum Ben,“ a much-revered traditional Khmer religious festival, to launch the airport’s operations.

The international airport will be officially inaugurated on Oct 20.

Starting yesterday, Terminal 1 is fully operational, offering flight services for both national and international travellers.

The Phnom Penh International Airport, which has been the main gateway into Cambodia since the 1950s, will cease operations immediately.

The airport operators have established ambitious targets for the new airport: Phase 1 aims to accommodate 13 million passengers, Phase 2 will handle 30 million, and Phase 3 is designed for 50 million flyers.

“Cambodia has actively expanded and upgraded its international airports to meet growing travel demand, enhancing connectivity for travellers, especially those visiting Cambodia,” Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said in his Facebook posting yesterday morning.

Numerous international consultants and Cambodian workers raced against the erratic monsoon to complete the project in time for the government’s deadline.

The Techo International Airport will be a crown in the growing list of key infrastructures, from seaports to expressways and bridges in the kingdom, being built to propel Cambodia’s economy.

The infrastructure projects aim to transform Cambodia into an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and advance to high-income status by 2050. Additionally, it prepares the kingdom to exit the Least Developed Countries status by 2029.

“This (airport) will provide a direct boost to our tourism, transport and manufacturing industries – all critical components of national economic growth.

“I am optimistic that more direct flights and better connectivity will enable Cambodia to draw more high-value and business-oriented travellers,” said Darin. – Bernama