NATO remains committed to avoiding direct clash with Russia over Ukraine - Head

MOSCOW: NATO remains committed to avoiding a direct clash with Russia over Ukraine and this remains the main objective, reported Sputnik, quoting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

“The other task is to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine, to become a full-fledged war between ... Russia and NATO in Europe ... we will not be party to the conflict,“ Stoltenberg said at the session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Sofia.

Stoltenberg also confirmed that he favours lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons on “legitimate targets” on the territory of Russia.

NATO does not have plans to train military personnel on the Ukrainian territory, the secretary general said, noting that new frameworks within NATO, which are planned to be agreed upon at the Washington summit, will allow for more effective assistance to Ukraine, including in the training of military personnel.

“I have suggested that at the summit we agree a bigger NATO role in coordinating and providing security assistance and training for Ukraine,“ Stoltenberg added. - Bernama, Sputnik