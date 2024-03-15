Nearly 200 people in central Vietnam hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

HANOI: At least 195 people in Vietnam's central city of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province, were rushed to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning after recently having meals at a local chicken rice eatery, local media reported Friday.

Of the total, some were being treated at 12 local hospitals and medical centres, while some have been given medication for home treatment, Xinhua quoted Vietnam News Agency report.

Authorities recorded the first 60 people, including tourists and locals, suffering food poisoning on Wednesday night. They all had meals from Tram Anh chicken rice eatery in the central coastal town at different points earlier, VnExpress reported.

Nha Trang health department said more cases were reported on Thursday afternoon.

The eatery's owners failed to show sales contracts and other documents pertaining to food ingredients.

The Health Ministry's food safety department on Friday ordered a temporary suspension of the eatery for investigation. -Bernama