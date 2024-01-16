Nearly half of Iowa Republican caucus voters identify with Trump’s MAGA movement – Poll

DES MOINES: Almost half of Republican caucus participants in Iowa identify with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement and few acknowledge Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory as being legitimate, an Edison Research poll revealed.

According to the poll, nearly half of the 551 surveyed voters align themselves with former president Donald Trump’s MAGA movement and nearly two-thirds say they do not believe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

About 75 per cent of those who consider to be part of the MAGA movement said they support Trump.

In addition, more than half of the respondents said they were not concerned by the criminal charges Trump faces and they would still consider him fit for the presidency even if he were convicted of a crime.

The Republican caucuses are held at 1,600 polling stations across Iowa but it is hard to estimate how many voters will be present at each, a Republican party spokesperson told Sputnik earlier on Monday.

Iowa will send 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A total of 2,500 people will vote at the convention. To win the Republican nomination, a candidate needs to secure the votes of 1,215 delegates,

Meanwhile, Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he feels “greatly honoured” to be proclaimed a projected winner in the Iowa caucus.

“I feel great,“ Trump said on Monday night. “I am greatly honoured by such an early call.” - Bernama, Sputnik