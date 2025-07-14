Malaysia and New Zealand strengthen ties in sustainability, digital, and food security

AUCKLAND: Malaysia has outlined three priority areas to deepen cooperation with New Zealand, focusing on sustainability, digital transformation, and food security.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised the alignment between both nations in advancing green energy, digital innovation, and agri-food trade.

Speaking at the ASEAN-New Zealand Business Council (ANZBC) Engagement, Ahmad Zahid noted New Zealand’s leadership in renewable energy, with 87 per cent of its electricity sourced sustainably.

“This aligns closely with Malaysia’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,“ he said.

On digital transformation, he highlighted potential synergies between Malaysia’s MyDIGITAL agenda and New Zealand’s expertise in ICT, particularly in AI, smart cities, and cybersecurity.

“Collaboration in digital trade governance can drive mutual economic benefits,“ he added.

In the agri-food sector, Ahmad Zahid pointed to New Zealand’s reputation for quality and innovation, complementing Malaysia’s halal certification and logistics strengths.

“As ASEAN’s middle class grows, this partnership presents vast opportunities,“ he said.

However, he stressed the need for inclusive growth, ensuring MSMEs in ASEAN and Malaysia benefit from improved trade finance, digital tools, and capacity building.

Bilateral trade between Malaysia and New Zealand reached US$2.34 billion (RM10.72 billion) in 2024, making Malaysia New Zealand’s second-largest ASEAN trading partner.

Ahmad Zahid described the relationship as a “deep-rooted partnership,“ strengthened by agreements like the Malaysia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and AANZFTA.

The ANZBC event, held at Park Hyatt Hotel Auckland, aimed to enhance economic ties and explore trade opportunities between ASEAN and New Zealand. Attendees included ANZBC chairman Kathleen Morrison and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Ivy Huang. - Bernama